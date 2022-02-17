Outrage in Pakistan over massive hike in petroleum prices

The Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's decision to increase petroleum prices has drawn widespread criticism from people in the country, as it makes it difficult for the middle and working classes to survive, local media reported on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Imran Khan government dropped a "petrol bomb" on the masses by increasing the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs 12.03 per litre.

Besides politicians, traders, farmers, businessmen and people from all walks of life expressed their serious concerns over the latest government move that, according to them, would bring a new wave of price-hike and inflation in the country, making it difficult for the middle and working classes to survive, Dawn newspaper reported.

The Jamaat-i-Islami in response to the unprecedented hike in petroleum prices announced protest demonstrations across the country on Thursday and Friday, while the Pakistan Peoples Party had already announced to launch its protest march against inflation on Feb 27 from Karachi to Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Kisan Board Pakistan vice-president Amanullah Chathha announced that farmers would hold a sit-in in Lahore on February 22 to protest this unjust and cruel decision. He said oil prices were raised at a time when farmers were facing a fertiliser crisis in the country, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

Slamming the Imran Khan government, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said in a tweet that "Every step taken by the present government brings a message of new destruction" in the country.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif in a hard-hitting statement said the increase in petrol prices was a "tyrannical measure by the corrupt and liar PTI government, Dawn newspaper reported.

"The tyranny will not end unless this government ends and this government will not end until the people decide to stand up and send the Imran-led mafia home."

He further said the PML-N would not rest until rescuing the people from this "despotic government". He said the price hike would lead to unemployment and poverty, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

