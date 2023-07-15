Over 113 mn people in US under heat wave advisories

Washington, July 15 More than 113 million people in the US are currently under heat wave advisories, with warnings issued across the southwest up to Washington state.

In its latest update, the National Weather Service (NWS) said that around 27 million people are forecast to experience temperatures over 43 degrees Celsius in the coming days, reports the BBC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor