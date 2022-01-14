Over 140 health workers infected with COVID-19 in Nepal

With the third wave of COVID-19 taking a foothold in Nepal, a large number of health workers and other officials have been infected with the coronavirus in Himalayan nation, local media reported on Friday.

As many as 143 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in six government hospitals in the Kathmandu Valley.

Citing hospital sources, Khabarhub reported that 65 health workers have been infected with the COVID-19 at TU Teaching Hospital, 35 at Bir Hospital, 25 at Patan Hospital, four at Teku, 10 at Nepal Police Hospital, and four have been infected with the virus at Armed Police Force (APF).

The number of infections is increasing in the hospitals outside the Kathmandu Valley, too, as per Khabarhub.

According to the hospital sources, 27 health workers and other staffers have been infected with the COVID-19 at the District Hospital, Dang, 15 at Bharatpur Hospital, four at Amppipal Hospital, Gorkha, four each in Banke and Nagayanpur Hospital, Siraha.

Similarly, two health workers have been infected with COVID-19 at Mahottari and Parsa and one each has been infected at Gajendra Narayan Singh Hospital and Mechi Hospital, Khabarhub reported.

Meanwhile, health experts have warned that the entire health system may collapse in the country if an immediate measure is taken to control the fast-spreading infection cases of COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, Nepal recorded a total of 5,087 new cases of coronavirus while 306 infected patients recovered.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there were three coronavirus-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours. With this, the COVID-19 death toll in the country is 11,613 till date, Khabarhub reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor