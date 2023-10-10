Over 190 S. Koreans to return home from Israel following violence

Seoul, Oct 10 A South Korean passenger jet carrying over 190 citizens is set to return home from Israel in the wake of the ongoing violence, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

The Korean Air Co. flight, carrying 191 South Korean nationals, is expected to arrive at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, at around 6.10 a.m. on Wednesday after taking off from Tel Aviv at 1.45 p.m. Tuesday, reports Yonhap News Agency.

It will be the first flight to transport South Koreans back home since the Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7.

The Ministry also said 27 South Korean tourists will cross into Jordan by land while another 30 are expected to return home Thursday on a Turkish Airlines flight.

No casualties have been reported among South Korean nationals so far, Foreign Minister Park Jin said during a parliamentary audit at the National Assembly.

"No damage was reported to our diplomatic mission," Park said. "We are taking measures so that tourists on short-term visits can return home on direct flights (from Tel Aviv to Incheon)."

A total of 570 South Koreans are estimated to be living or staying in Israel, in addition to some 480 travelling in the country, according to the Ministry.

It had initially reported 360 Korean tourists in the country but confirmed that around 120 more had entered Israel via foreign carriers.

South Korea on Sunday issued a special travel advisory on Israel and urged its nationals to leave the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor