Over 20,000 Indians have left Ukraine so far, says MEA

Speaking at the special briefing on Operation Ganga to bring back Indian citizens from Ukraine amid Russia's military operations, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday that over 20,000 Indians have left Ukraine since our first travel advisory was issued.

During a daily briefing, the official spokesperson of MEA Arindam Bagchi said that there are more people, but it's reassuring to see that these many people have left Ukraine.

"Over 20,000 Indians have left the Ukraine borders since we issued our advisories. There are more people, but it's reassuring to see that these many people have left Ukrainian borders," he said.

"During the 24 hours, 18 flights have landed in India with around 4,000 Indians on board. The total number of flights that have landed have been 48, carrying 10348 Indians," he said.

He mentioned that sixteen flights were scheduled for the next 24 hours including Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft.

Bagchi also said that India has requested Ukrainian authorities for special trains to help in the evacuation of the Indian nationals, however, buses have been arranged.

"We had requested Ukrainian authorities for special trains but haven't heard anything yet. Meanwhile, we are arranging buses," he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 5,245 Indian nationals were airlifted from Romania to the country till March 3 amid Russia's military operations in Ukraine, informed the Government of India on Friday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today chaired a meeting to discuss the ongoing evacuation drive of Indian nationals and the situation in conflict-hit Ukraine.

The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri is overseeing evacuation efforts in Hungary, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in Slovakia, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Romania and Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh in Poland.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor