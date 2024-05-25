Over 300 people buried after huge landslide hits Papua New Guinea

By IANS | Published: May 25, 2024 11:42 AM2024-05-25T11:42:45+5:302024-05-25T11:45:12+5:30

Sydney, May 25 More than 300 people were buried after a massive landslide hit a remote region in ...

Over 300 people buried after huge landslide hits Papua New Guinea | Over 300 people buried after huge landslide hits Papua New Guinea

Over 300 people buried after huge landslide hits Papua New Guinea

Sydney, May 25 More than 300 people were buried after a massive landslide hit a remote region in northern Papua New Guinea (PNG), local media reported.

Aimos Akem, a member of parliament for the Lagaip open electorate in Enga province, confirmed to the PNG Post-Courier that the landslide buried more than 300 people and 1,182 houses in Maip Muritaka Rural LLG, Xinhua news agency reported.

At around 3.00 a.m. local time on Friday, a massive landslide crushed Kaokalam village in Enga province, located over 600 km northwest of PNG's capital Port Moresby.

Details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app