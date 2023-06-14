Over 45,600 people enter Ethiopia from violence-hit Sudan: IOM

Addis Ababa, June 14 The number of people arriving in Ethiopia from the violence-hit Sudan has surpassed 45,600, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

The UN migration agency, in its latest situation update, said the armed conflict in Sudan has forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee from Sudan into its neighbouring countries, including Ethiopia, reports Xinhua news agency.

It said over 45,600 people have arrived in Ethiopia through multiple border crossing points in Ethiopia's Amhara, Benishangul-Gumuz and Gambela regions as of this week.

The IOM said it has scaled up its presence and response at border crossing points and Migration Response Centre in Metema, the main entry point located in the Amhara region.

It said multi-sectoral assistance is being provided for arriving people, including immediate health support, onward transportation, tailored protection services as well as water, sanitation and hygiene assistance.

The UN migration agency, however, said a large number of new arrivals from Sudan into Ethiopia has created a major challenge for processing capacity and speed.

Noting that onward transportation is one of the key needs and gaps, the IOM said recent rains have made the conditions and terrains very difficult to provide timely support.

It said many people are arriving requiring urgent medical attention albeit inadequate access to life-saving services including health, food and non-food items, among other necessities.

"Protection services are a major concern, with child protection and gender-based violence case management requiring urgent attention. Additional shelter facilities are urgently required," it said.

Last week, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the uninterrupted daily large number of arrivals, estimated between 700 to 1,000 per day, is a challenge to response capacities.

Sudan has witnessed deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in the capital city of Khartoum and other areas since April 15, with the two sides accusing each other of initiating the conflict.

