Kabul [Afghanistan], June 16 : Over 90 people have died in Afghanistan due to Congo fever, also known as Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, reported Khaama Press

The medical staff at Takhar Provincial Hospital recorded three cases of Congo fever, also known as Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, in the previous month, one of which resulted in patient death, reported Khaama Press.

The other two were reportedly transferred to the infectious diseases hospital in Kabul for medical care.

Officials said 91 people in Afghanistan had contracted the illness the preceding week.

Authorities said that seven deaths have occurred this summer so far. The officials also stated that they are working to halt the spread of the illness, reported Khaama Press.

"We are fully prepared because this disease is not new, and we have better measures in Takhar provincial hospital than in the past," said the director of Takhar Provincial Hospital, Hayatullah Emami.

Two Congo fever fatalities occurred last month in the Abu Ali Sinai Balkhi Hospital in Mazar-e-Sharif City, while 10 confirmed cases were reported in Faryab and Jawzjan.

Especially during slaughter, ticks can transfer the virus known as Congo fever from animals to people. Fever, heartburn, diarrhoea, internal and external bleeding, neck ache, and eye pain are the disease's main symptoms, Khaama Press reported.

Congo fever outbreaks are dangerous for public health services because the virus is difficult to treat and prevent, can create epidemics, has a high case fatality rate (10-40%), and may cause outbreaks in hospitals and other healthcare institutions.

Medical professionals, people who work in the health industry, and those who have contact with meat and animals are at risk of contracting the disease.

Earlier in May, the health department of Afghanistan's Balkh province reported that in the past week, two people have died from the Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in Afghanistan's northern region, Afghanistan-based TOLO News reported.

A total of ten positive cases of CCHF have been recorded in the region, according to TOLO News.

CCHF is a widespread disease caused by a tick-borne virus (Nairovirus).

Local Balkh officials said that incidents of this illness were rising in the country's north, and they urged religious leaders and the media to warn people about the dangers associated with the disease's spread.

