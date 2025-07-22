Paank condemns killing, abduction of Baloch children, urges accountability for rising state violence in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 22 : Paak has strongly condemned the extrajudicial killing of 12-year-old Qamber Aslam by Frontier Corps (FC) personnel in Kolwah, Ashal Dandar, Balochistan, on the morning of July 18.

According to the post shared by Paank on X, "Qamber, an innocent child and agricultural labourer working at a tube well, was fatally shot in the chest by an FC patrol team while heading to plant onions in his fields. This tragic incident, which has left the entire family in mourning, underscores a disturbing pattern of violence against civilians in Balochistan."

Paank is deeply alarmed by this violent incident, which symbolises a wider pattern of lack of accountability and disdain for human life in the area. The assault on an innocent child underscores the pressing necessity for justice and accountability.

"We urge the Pakistani government to carry out a swift, fair, and transparent inquiry into Qamber's death, ensure that those culpable face justice, and implement effective measures to safeguard civilians, especially at-risk children in Balochistan," Paank's post stated.

In another post on X, on July 20, 2025, 10-year-old Hasil Baloch, child of Dost Muhammad and a resident of Koto, Tehsil Jahoo in Awaran district, was forcibly taken after being called to a military facility in Jahoo Zeelag by personnel of the Pakistani army.

On July 16, his cousin Hameed Baloch also disappeared from their home. His lifeless body, marked with gunshot wounds, was discovered in the same region on July 21, 2025, raising severe fears for Hasil's wellbeing, as noted in the post.

"The enforced disappearance of a minor, especially in light of the extrajudicial killing of his cousin, reflects a horrifying pattern of state violence in Balochistan. Paank strongly condemns the abduction of Hasil Baloch and expresses deep alarm over the increasing trend of targeting children in military operations. The involvement of minors in enforced disappearances is a grave violation of international human rights and humanitarian law", the post stated.

Paank further urges the international community, including human rights organisations, to address the escalating human rights violations in the region and support the Baloch people's right to safety and dignity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor