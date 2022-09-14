Package explodes at US university, 1 person injured

Washington, Sep 14 A staff member of the Northeastern University in Boston was injured after a package delivered to a building at the premises exploded when it was opened.

Following the incident on Tuesday evening, a university spokesperson said the staff member "sustained minor injuries and is being treated", reports Xinhua news agency.

Boston police told reporters that the injured is a man in his 40s and that officers were called to the scene around 7.18 p.m.

A second package was also found and rendered safe by the bomb squad, said the police.

An investigation is underway as the Boston Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is coordinating with local law enforcement authorities.

The incident has prompted other colleges to put out warnings for students to report anything suspicious.

"I take very seriously that this city is home to everyone's young people... We want to make sure to emphasize that this is of the utmost priority, the safety and wellbeing of all of our young people here," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

