Pak: 2 policemen killed, 2 injured in remote-control blast in Balochistan's Khuzdar district

Two policemen were killed while two got injured in a remote-controlled blast in Balochistan's Khuzdar district on Saturday, according to a police official, Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported.

Khuzdar Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Jan Sasoli told Dawn that Khuzdar Superintendent of Police (SP) Fahad Khan Khoso's security squad was targeted near the Jhalawan Complex in a "remote-controlled blast".

According to Sasoli, one policeman died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries at the District Headquarters Hospital, Khuzdar where the injured were moved for medical treatment.

According to SHO Sasoli: "SP Khuzdar's squad was patrolling in the area when the blast occurred." He added that additional police contingents reached the blast site and cordoned off the area.

"A search operation is currently underway," the SHO said.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the incident and extended condolences to the families of those killed and injured, Dawn reported.

"Such cowardly acts cannot demoralise our security forces," he said. "The people of Balochistan are standing side by side with the security forces".

Bizenjo added that the menace of terrorism will be defeated.

The minister prayed for those injured and issued instructions that the best medical facilities be provided to them.

"Steps should be taken for foolproof security of the area," he said.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove also condemned the blast and instructed the district administration to provide medical treatment to the injured, Dawn reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

