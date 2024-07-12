Pak anti-terrorism court rejects Imran Khan's "victimisation" allegations

Lahore [Pakistan], July 12 : An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursday dismissed incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's allegations of "political victimisation" in cases related to the riots of May 9, 2023, in a written verdict issued on his bail pleas, Pakistan-based The News reported.

Khalid Arshad, an ATC Judge said in a four-page verdict, that "reasonable grounds" existed to link Imran Khan with the alleged offences committed in the May 9 riots last year.

The court turned down the pleas seeking extension in the interim bails granted to the incarcerated PTI leader in three cases related to the May 9 violent protests two days ago.

The May 9 riots broke out in many parts of the country last year following the ex-PM's arrest in a corruption case.

The civil and military authorities booked the supporters of Imran Khan under Army Act after they attacked several state buildings including military installations.

The verdict stated that two witnesses told the court in their testimonies that a meeting was held at Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore on May 7, 2023, which they attended along with 15 senior leaders of the former ruling party.

In the meeting, Imran Khan said that he feared that he might get arrested in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9, the verdict read, adding that he also ordered the PTI leaders to gather the party workers under the leadership of Yasmin Rashid in case of his arrest.

The party leaders, were instructed by Imran Khan to "attack military installations, government properties and the police officials to create pressure on the government and armed institutions for his release," the verdict read.

The ATC verdict stated that the "recovery of alleged articles used for the recording of video messages of instigation is to be affected from the petitioner."

The court also rejected the allegations of "political victimisation" on behalf of the party leader, terming it the claims were "not appealing to prudent mind."

