Pak by-polls: Election Commission instructs security personnel to ensure peace

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 21 : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has called for the deployment of security personnel in by-elections, with the exception of armed forces, in order to maintain law and order in the provinces of the country, especially throughout the counting process, according to ARY News.

According to a code of conduct provided to law enforcement organisations on election duty, poll workers are required to provide the go-ahead before suspects can be arrested.

In order to help the Pakistani Election Commission hold free and fair by-elections in 2024, law enforcement officials stationed in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan must abide by the code and make sure they carry out their tasks legally.

Security personnel are expected to do their tasks within the parameters of their allocated mandate and in accordance with the law, as per the rules provided by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

This is to guarantee that free, fair, transparent, and peaceful byelections are facilitated in 2024.

Under Section 193 of the Elections Act, 2017, each gazetted law enforcement officer will carry out the duties assigned to them by the Election Commission of Pakistan. They will also collaborate with presiding officers, returning officers, and district returning officers in accordance with Section 83(a) of the same Act, reported ARY News.

The by-elections in 21 national and provincial assembly constituencies in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Balochistan will take place today (April 21).

The election laws stipulated that campaigning was to end precisely at midnight on Friday and Saturday (April 19-20).

In accordance with Section 182 of the Election Act, 2017, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reminded candidates of the electioneering deadline, which ended at midnight on Friday, Geo News reported.

The highest electoral body had warned that candidates engaging in political activities after the deadline would face legal consequences.

Earlier this month, the poll organising body released a notification on the holding of by-elections in 23 constituencies, comprising 6 NA, 12 Punjab Assembly, 2 KP Assembly, 2 Balochistan Assembly, and 1 Sindh Assembly constituency, reported Geo News.

In the next by-elections, 239 people will run, including 50 candidates for NA seats. In the NA-207 constituency, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari was elected without facing any opposition.

