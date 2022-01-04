Pak Chief Justice severely criticises Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for deteriorating state of health sector

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, saying that no work has been done in the government health sector in the province, local media reported.

The country's senior-most judge said there are no X-ray machines or oxygen systems available in government hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Geo News reported.

"Where are the billions of rupees of the KP government going?" he asked as a three-member bench headed by the CJP heard a case regarding rising cases of breast cancer, the Pakistani publication reported.

"Ineligible people were hired on recommendations from top to bottom in KP hospitals," the CJP said.

Meanwhile, during the hearing, the Advocate General told Justice Gulzar that the KP government has started issuing health cards to its citizens so that they can avail various health facilities.

In addition, he stated that every registered citizen will be given a treatment facility of up to Rs1 million.

Speaking about Balochistan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel said that no open heart surgery has been performed in Balochistan till date. "Where does the health budget of Balochistan go?"

The case hearing of the case was subsequently adjourned for a week, Geo News reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

