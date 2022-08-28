Pak court issues notice to police for booking PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz over 'contemptuous remarks' against SC judges

A Pakistan Court on Saturday issued notice to the police on a petition seeking registration of a case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz for allegedly using contemptuous language against the Supreme Court judges.

Lahore Session court sought a reply from the police after Mohammad Nawaz, a citizen, filed a petition asking the court to order the police to register a case against the PML-N leader for scandalising the institution of the judiciary, Dawn reported.

In the petition, filed through Advocate Umair Saeed Butt the petitioner claimed that the PML-N leader had held press conferences against SC judges on July 25 and 28.

He alleged that the respondent used contemptuous language against the judges, which amounted to ridiculing the judiciary.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Liaqat Ali Ranjha sought a reply from the police on the petition by September 3.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court denied the police physical remand of two PML-N workers in a 2020 case of attacking a police team outside the office of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) when Nawaz appeared in an inquiry into a matter pertaining to the land allotment, Dawn reported.

A clash broke out between law-enforcement agencies and the PML-N party workers outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in August 2020 after Maryam Nawaz reached the NAB office in a case pertaining to the illegal transfer of 180 acres of land in Raiwind.

Activists in the PML-N caravan pelted stones at police, who responded by using batons, water cannons, and tear gas on the rioters.

After the clash, Maryam Nawaz and nearly 60 PML-N workers were booked for attacking the NAB office in Lahore and torturing NAB officials.

Pakistan media reported that police registered FIR against 188 PML-N leaders, and 300 unknown people on NAB's complaint. In the attack, 13 police officials were injured and cases were registered against party MPAs, MNAs, and other workers.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor