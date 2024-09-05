Pak: Election Commission postpones Islamabad local government elections schedule

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 5 : The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the postponement of the local government elections in Islamabad, which were originally set to take place on October 9, ARY News reported.

This decision comes after recent changes to the Islamabad Local Government Act, which have prompted the commission to halt the electoral process until the implications of the new legislation are fully understood and incorporated into the election procedures.

The National Assembly passed the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2024, which introduced significant changes to the ICT Local Government Act 2015, as per ARY News.

The amendments include increasing the number of wards in each union council from six to nine and allowing direct election of all nine general members of each union council by voters in that council.

According to ARY News, the amendments also redefine the structure of union councils, specifying a chairman and vice chairman as joint candidates, and including representatives for women, youth, non-Muslims, and various occupational groups.

Despite the government's claim that these amendments are intended to empower local governments and enhance grassroots governance, opposition members like Barrister Gohar Ali Khan criticised the legislation, arguing that it would cause further delays in holding local government elections in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The government, however, downplayed the concerns about delays, emphasising the importance of empowering councillors and ensuring a more representative local government structure.

The suspension is a significant move, as it puts on hold the democratic process of electing local representatives in the federal capital.

The commission has stated that the elections will remain postponed until further notice, and a new schedule will be announced once necessary legal clarifications are made.

