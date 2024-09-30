Pak: Ex-minister demands transparent polls, terms present rulers 'puppets'

Quetta [Pakistan], September 30 : Former Pakistan National Assembly federal minister Yar Muhammad Rind has called for transparent, fair, and free elections in the country, criticising the current rulers as mere puppets.

In a press conference held at his Rind Qalat residence, Rind expressed concern that the existing political climate is causing many politicians who previously believed in parliamentary democracy and the struggle for people's rights to withdraw from politics. He warned that this detachment is detrimental to the nation, Dawn reported.

Rind grieved that individuals who have consistently advocated for democracy, parliamentary governance, and social unity now find themselves disillusioned. He stated, "The attitude adopted by rulers and authorities concerned about Balochistan is not in the interest of the people of the province," highlighting the need for a shift in governance.

He referenced public meetings organised by Mahrang Baloch, noting the significant support she received for her demands. Rind attributed this support to the disrespectful treatment that Baloch and other women from Balochistan faced in Islamabad while trying to voice their concerns about the issue of missing persons in the region, reported Dawn.

He emphasised that these women were attempting to protest against injustices but were met with hostility.

The former minister remarked that mothers and sisters from Balochistan travelled to Islamabad, where they encountered harsh conditions, humiliation, and disrespect. Rind condemned the actions taken by authorities against these women in cities like Turbat, Gwadar, and Quetta.

Although he expressed that he could not combat the state directly, Rind vowed to advocate for the rights of the people and assured that he would not shy away from making sacrifices for this cause. He announced, "On November 4, we will decide the future course of action after consulting with leaders of Rind tribes in Shoran," Dawn reported.

Rind reiterated his long-standing commitment to democracy and non-violence but remarked that it is shameful to remain silent amidst the current situation in Balochistan.

