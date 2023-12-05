Pak finance dept releases over PKR 17 billion to Election Commission for Feb 8 polls

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 5 : The Finance Division announced on Tuesday the disbursement of Pakistan Rupee (PKR) 17.4 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024, Dawn reported.

This allocation supplements the PKR 10 billion released in July 2023, bringing the total funds disbursed for the polls to PKR 27.4 billion, as indicated by the Finance Ministry.

Emphasising its commitment, the Finance Division stated, "The Finance Division remains committed to the provision of funds as and when required by the Election Commission of Pakistan." This move follows concerns raised by the electoral body about the delay in receiving urgently needed funds for the smooth conduct of the elections, as reported by Dawn.

Earlier reports suggested that the ECP initially sought PKR 51 billion for the elections but later settled for PKR 47 billion after discussions. Of this amount, PKR 5 billion had been released in the previous fiscal year, and the government had allocated PKR 42 billion in the budget passed in June.

Sources, cited by Dawn, revealed that the Finance Ministry was approached multiple times, including a written reminder, for an immediate release of funds. Despite these efforts, a positive response was not forthcoming, prompting the ECP to summon the finance secretary. Following this, the finance secretary assured the poll watchdog that the urgently needed funds would be released within a day or two.

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Solangi, dispelled concerns about a crisis in meeting the ECP's financial needs in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The electoral watchdog had recently rejected "baseless and misleading" reports regarding a potential delay in the general elections. Media reports had suggested a request to postpone the elections, citing security concerns in Balochistan and the recent surge in terrorism.

The ECP, in agreement with President Arif Alvi, had earlier announced February 8, 2024, as the date for the polls, triggering increased activity in major political party camps, Dawn reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor