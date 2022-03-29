Pak FM leaves for China to attend conclave on Afghanistan

Islamabad, March 29 Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday left for China on a three-day visit, at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, to attend a conclave on Afghanistan, Dawn reported.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the third meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan's neighbouring countries will begin on Tuesday and run through Thursday.

Qureshi will also interact with his counterparts from participating countries, the statement added.

The Ministry highlighted that Pakistan had initiated the Neighbouring Countries format in September 2021, "with a view to evolving a regional approach on the situation in Afghanistan".

Pakistan had hosted the first such meeting on September 8, 2021.

"Pakistan fully supports a regional approach on Afghanistan for promoting durable peace and stability in the region," the Ministry said in its statement.

It further maintained that Pakistan will continue to support the international community's efforts to advance the shared objectives of a "peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan".

Prior to departing for his China visit, Qureshi said that Afghanistan must not be seen through a regional prism, but as a "shared and collective responsibility".

