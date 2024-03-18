Pak: Food authority exposes use of expired chicken meat in Shawarma, seizes thousands of Kilograms in raids

Lahore [Pakistan], March 18 : In a startling revelation, it has come to light that expired chicken meat is finding its way into food items, notably Shawarma, in Lahore, as reported by ARY News.

During an episode of ARY News Programme Sham-e-Ramzan, Punjab Food Authority Director General Muhammad Asim Javed disclosed the seizing of 80 kilograms of expired meat from a market in Lahore over the past two days.

"Today (Sunday), 2500 kilograms of expired meat has also been confiscated in a joint operation by the Punjab Food Authority and Food Department from a renowned meat market near Mughulpura," said Muhammad Asim Javed, ARY News reported.

Describing the situation as grave, the director general emphasised that both deceased animal meat and meat reaching its expiry date have been seized.

During Ramadan, the Punjab Food Authority encountered and confiscated 1,000 kilograms of beef taken from dead animals, according to Javed.

Over the past two months, the Punjab Food Authority has conducted 1800 raids, resulting in the seizure of approximately 20,000 kilograms of expired or deceased chicken meat.

Highlighting further, Muhammad Asim Javed informed that within the preceding two and a half months, a staggering 70,000 kilograms of expired or dead animal meat had been confiscated.

To combat this issue, meat safety teams comprising veterinary doctors and food safety officers are conducting regular operations and surveys in markets to ensure the provision of hygienic meat to citizens, ARY News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor