Pak govt's legal wing warns Imran Khan of grave consequences for sharing classified info

The legal wing of the Pakistan government has warned Prime Minister Imran Khan against sharing classified Foreign Office documents, saying it can lead to serious consequences like the premier's lifetime disqualification as a member of parliament, reported local media.

According to the sources, Imran Khan had sought legal advice from the official legal wing on the Foreign Office cypher wherein he claimed that a foreign country had sent a threatening message through Pakistan's envoy, reported The Express Tribune.

However, the legal wing has warned Imran Khan against sharing the diplomatic cypher that comes under the purview of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, according to which neither the sender could share it with anyone nor the receiver (PM) could make it public, the media outlet reported citing sources.

Further, if the premier shares the diplomatic cypher, it would be considered a violation of his oath, following which he may be disqualified for life under Article 62(1)(f) of the country's Constitution.

This comes at a time when Imran Khan on Thursday reiterated his claims of "foreign conspiracy" in the country, saying that a foreign nation is trying to oust him over the "independent" foreign policy choices made by him. Addressing the people of Pakistan, ahead of the no-confidence motion, Imran claimed a foreign nation sent a message that Imran Khan needs to be removed else the country will suffer consequences."

"The United States", Imran Khan said in a slip of the tongue and then stated that "a foreign country" had sent a "threatening memo" which was against the Pakistani nation."On March 8 or before that on March 7, the US sent us a...not the US but a foreign country sent us a message. The reason why I am talking about this...for an independent country to receive such a message... this is against me and the country," he said.

Notably, Imran Khan had earlier said that he will share the 'foreign-funded conspiracy' letter with senior journalists and ally party members which has evidence that outside elements are trying to topple the government. Following this, the Islamabad High Court had barred the premier from making public the details of a 'threatening' or 'secret document' as it would lead to a violation of his oath taken by him under the constitution.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan's National Assembly, the no-trust vote against the Imran Khan government was deferred to April 3. The proceedings of the National Assembly were adjourned till April 3 soon after it met on Thursday to discuss the no-confidence motion.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor