Pak investigation agency identifies account behind 'malicious campaign' against judge Babar Satar

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 3 : Several social media accounts used to launch a malicious campaign against Justice Babar Satar of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and his family, have been identified by Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), according to ARY News.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has received a 10-page detailed report from the investigating agency on the social media campaign against Justice Babar Satar and his family.

A copy of the study is accessible with ARY News. It states that 39 Twitter accounts were used, of which 29 were discovered to be fraudulent.

According to ARY News, ten accounts with false names were forwarded by the agency to NADRA for verification.

In the interim, the NADRA has made available information about four of the ten accounts.

The report went on to say that the majority of the accounts were used to repeat the original content, and it mentioned that three hashtags, the first of which was created on April 22, 2024, were primarily used in opposition to Justice Babar Sattar.

The report also showed that 155 accountsof which 124 could not be identifiedwere used to promote second hashtags against Justice Babar Satar.

The FIA has asked social networking company X for details regarding the accounts that were used to carry out the campaign, as per ARY News.

18 accounts that were used to trend hashtags on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube have been discovered by the agency, and six people have received notices in relation to the case. These people are Saeed Akhtar, Fahmida Yousufzai, Khawaja Yaseen, Ismail Qasim, and Ahsan, the ARY News report added.

It is important to note that once Justice Sattar and his family's personal information, including their US residency permits, were revealed online, a bigger bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) opened contempt proceedings regarding the case, according to ARY News.

Judge Sattar brought up the fact that his family members' identity cards and permanent residency documents were leaked to social media, invading their privacy.

