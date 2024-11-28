Pak: Jamaat-e-Islami leader denounces crackdown on protesters, calls for electoral reforms

Lahore [Pakistan], November 28, : Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman stated that political workers are essential to the nation and condemned the state's excessive use of force against them as unacceptable, The News International reported.

In a statement released from Mansoorah on Wednesday, during the government's crackdown on PTI protesters, he condemned the violence, calling it an assault on the nation's constitution and democratic values. He emphasised that such actions weaken democratic principles and expose an authoritarian mindset.

The JI leader emphasised that peaceful protest is a basic right protected by the Constitution and democratic values. He strongly asserted that the government has no rightful authority to carry out harsh crackdowns on protesters, no matter the situation.

According to the report, Rehman repeated a long-standing demand, stressing that power should be given to those who genuinely succeed in elections. He warned that if the practice of imposing defeated individuals continues, economic progress and the supremacy of democracy and the Constitution will remain mere illusions.

He stated that from Karachi's mayoral elections to the general elections, the public has been subjected to rigging, depriving citizens of their democratic rights. "The current government is a result of Form 47," he said, claiming that neither the PML-N, PPP, nor MQM have the support of the people.

Rehman pointed out that the PPP's influence in Sindh is rapidly waning, while the MQM was unable to win a single polling station, let alone a national or provincial assembly seat, in Karachi. Similarly, he noted that the PML-N has lost its grip on Punjab, with Nawaz Sharif's recent electoral victory reliant on 70,000 fraudulent votes. He also criticised the authorities for continuously supporting corrupt parties, feudal lords, and landlords, leading to persistent failures.

Rehman reiterated Jamaat-i-Islami's call for the creation of a judicial commission to ensure the formation of a genuinely elected government based on 'Form 45'. He also demanded the immediate release of all political prisoners and the repeal of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

In conclusion, Rehman reaffirmed JI's dedication to preserving democratic principles and protecting the people's rights, stressing that true democratic practices are the only path to the country's progress and stability.

