Pak: Jamaat-e-Islami leaders booked for attending march in favour of Palestine

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 12 : A case has been lodged against the leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), including former Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, for participating in a march advocating for Palestine in Islamabad without obtaining permission from the authorities, ARY News reported.

In accordance with a First Information Report (FIR), JI leaders Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Kashif Chaudhry, and Nasrullah Randhawa, among 500 others, organised a procession and endeavoured to enter the Red Zone, contravening Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The FIR stated that the demonstrators breached barricades and clashed with law enforcement. It further noted that the blockade of Suhrawardy Road by protesters caused inconvenience to the public and accused the named individuals of delivering speeches against the state, as reported by ARY News.

In response to the filing of the case, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan took to Facebook, asserting, "The government and Islamabad police have lodged yet another case against us for raising our voices against the Israeli atrocities in Gaza and the US backing of Israel."

He added, "Despite the government's efforts to suppress it through fabricated cases, arrests, and violence, our movement in support of Palestine will persist," ARY News reported.

Notably, Pakistan does not have diplomatic ties with Israel and believes in a "two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions as well as international law, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as the capital of Palestine".

