Pak: Lahore firing claims lives of five, including children

Lahore [Pakistan], October 28 : In a shocking incident, a firing in Lahore resulted in the death of at least five individuals from the same family, as reported by ARY News.

The shooting incident took place in Lahore, claiming the lives of three brothers, a cousin, and their house servant.

Police officials have stated that the assailants responsible for the firing were unidentified, and it is not believed to be a case of personal enmity.

Earlier on October 20, Punjab Police, in collaboration with the Safe City Authority, conducted a joint operation that led to the successful apprehension of a five-member dacoit gang in Lahore, according to ARY News.

Reports indicate that the Safe City monitoring team observed five suspicious individuals in Lahore's Defence area and instructed the 'Defence A police' to inspect these suspects. During the check, the police found PKR 8 million in cash and fourteen iPhones in the possession of the suspects.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Arsalan Zahid disclosed that all five individuals were promptly taken into custody, and an interrogation process began.

The arrested suspects admitted to their involvement in several incidents, including snatching and robberies.

Consequently, a case has been filed against all five bandits, and the matter is now undergoing further investigation, ARY News reported.

