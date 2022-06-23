Pak military assures no extra-constitutional concessions to be given to TTP

Islamabad, June 23 Pakistan's military has assured the country's leadership that no extra-constitutional concessions would be given to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the ongoing dialogue between the two sides, adding that any deal made with the terror group would be subject to parliamentary approval.

The military gave the assurance during a meeting presided by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the latter's office here on Wednesday, Dawn news reported.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office after the meeting, said: "The decision will be made in the light of the Constitution of Pakistan with the approval of the parliament, the guidance provided for the future and the resulting consensus."

This was the first meeting between the political leadership and military since latter began the dialogue with the TTP in Afghanistan with the help of the Taliban regime in the war-torn nation.

Negotiations with the TTP began in October 2021 on the demand of Afghan Taliban and initially a one-month ceasefire was agreed, but the process broke down in December after the terror group pulled out of the talks and refused to extend the truce on the pretext that the Pakistani authorities were not fulfilling their commitments, Dawn news reported.

The dialogue was secretly revived in April that led to the TTP announcing a ceasefire on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

As matters progressed, the ceasefire kept being extended and currently a three-month cessation of hostilities is being observed.

