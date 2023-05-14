Pak minister slams Imran Khan for maligning institutions to save his skin

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 14 : Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's complete corruption record is with institutions and that is why he kept on dragging them into politics for saving his skin in "corruption cases," Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said, according to The News International.

"The complete record of Imran Khan's corruption is with institutions and that is why he is calling them out and criticising them regularly," the minister said in an interview on Saturday.

She further added that the institution does not want to interfere in politics but Imran Khan is the one who criticized him all the time and has been making all-out efforts to drag them into politics.

In the interview, the Information minister termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan an "ungrateful person" who always ditched his benefactors. She further added that whether it was former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan or the late Naeem ul Haq. She said: "Khan followed the same pattern in the case of all these people".

She alleged that the PTI chairman offered a lifetime extension to the ex-army chief, which he declined. However, Khan resorted to using inappropriate words for him in public gatherings upon his refusal, reported The News International.

Aurangzeb called out Khan for being a "fascist person" disguised under a political cloak inflicting irreparable damage to the country. His workers burned schools, state buildings, ambulances and mosques after his arrest in a corruption case.

It was not the public reaction but an armed assault on the public and private properties as part of a premeditated plan, she said, vowing stern action against those who were involved in vandalism and arson in the wake of Khan's arrest.

Meanwhile, while addressing the press conference on Sunday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah alleged that Imran Khan is evil and he would bring disaster to the country if he is not stopped by the nation through the power of the vote, reported ARY News.

He added that petrol bombs and slingshots were manufactured at the same locations and later distributed among the PTI protestors across the country, ARY News reported.

Sanaullah said that the PTI chief brought a disaster to the country in terms of violent protests after getting a chance. He added that they already knew what is going to have happened in the country but the nationals have realised the reality now.

