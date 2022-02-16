Pak MQM leader Altaf Hussain acquitted in 'encouraging terrorism' case in London

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Altaf Hussain has been found not guilty of encouraging terrorism in Karachi from London.

The jury at Kingston-upon-Thames crown court announced a majority verdict of 10-2 in MQM founder's favour on Wednesday, reported The Express Tribune.

They declared that they found Hussain not to be in violation of the UK's anti-Terrorism laws on 22nd August 2016 when he made two speeches from London to his followers in Karachi.

The MQM founder was facing two counts of charges related to encouraging terrorism, while delivering two speeches from London via telephone on August 22, 2016, reported The Express Tribune.

The Scotland Yard had previously charged Hussain with terrorism offenses in October 2019. It claimed that the speech encouraged the incitement of violence and disorder.

Hussain was arrested on June 11, 2019, under the pretense of having violated Section 44 of the Serious Crimes Act 2007. He was later released on bail.

The arguments in the case concluded on Friday last week, after which the jury retired for deliberations, according to media reports.

The judge, Justice May, told the jury that they might conclude that Hussain did not have an answer to the prosecution's case, but the jurors could not convict him just for his silence.

Justice May told the jury that prosecution had to prove guilt. She also said that the prosecution did not have to prove that acts of terrorism actually occurred, though it was their submission, adding that the meaning of intention and reckless was for the jury to determine, reported The Express Tribune.

The MQM founder has lived in self-imposed exile in London for more than two decades. He requested asylum in the 1990s and later gained UK citizenship. The Pakistani authorities have repeatedly demanded action be taken against him for inciting people in Pakistan to violence.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor