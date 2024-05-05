Pak: New governors appointed for three provinces

Lahore [Pakistan], May 5 : President Asif Ali Zardari has given the nod to the appointment of governors for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, adhering to the power-sharing arrangement among coalition parties, primarily led by the PML-N, post the Feb 8 general elections, Dawn reported.

Sardar Saleem Haider has been appointed as Punjab's governor, Faisal Karim Kundi as the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sardar Jafar Khan Mandokhail as Balochistan's governor, the report added, citing an official announcement from the presidency.

Sardar Saleem Haider and Faisal Karim Kundi are known to be staunch loyalists of the PPP, while Sardar Jafar Khan Mandokhail serves as the president of PML-N's Balochistan chapter.

Haider, hailing from Rawalpindi, will succeed PML-N's Balighur Rehman in Punjab, while Kundi, from Dera Ismail Khan, will assume the role in KP, succeeding Haji Ghulam Ali of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl), according to Dawn.

Amid these changes, the attention has now shifted to Sindh, where Kamran Tessori of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) currently holds the position of governor.

Following the February 8 elections, the PPP and PML-N, with support from other parties, agreed on a collaborative mechanism to form a coalition government at the Centre. As part of this agreement, the PPP secured key posts such as the presidency, Senate chairmanship, and National Assembly deputy speakership. In return, the PML-N was granted the right to appoint governors in Sindh and Balochistan, while agreeing to let the PPP appoint its nominees in Punjab and KP.

Reports suggest that both the PML-N and PPP have desired to replace Tessori for various reasons. However, the MQM-P's support to the coalition government in the Centre has prevented any immediate action.

Farooq Sattar, senior MQM-P leader, stated that his party had not yet received any formal request regarding the change of governor in Sindh. He emphasised that the MQM-P had previously expressed its preference for Tessori to continue in the role.

Zahid Malik, another MQM-P leader, asserted the party's stance to resist any attempt to replace Tessori, highlighting his contributions to the party's revival and community welfare initiatives.

While the PPP harbors reservations over Tessori's tenure due to certain activities, it acknowledges that the appointment of the Sindh governor falls within PML-N's jurisdiction as per the agreement.

President Zardari reportedly holds reservations regarding Governor Tessori's actions during the caretaker government period before the general elections and has signalled the need for a replacement. However, the PML-N has remained silent on the matter, Dawn reported.

