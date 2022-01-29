Pak NSA arrives in Kabul amid disagreement over Durand Line

Pakistan's National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf arrived in Kabul and met the Taliban government's Acting Foreign Minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday.

The meeting comes amid differences between the Taliban and Islamabad over the issue of Durand Line, which decides the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

"Our NSA Moeed Yusuf is in Kabul with an interministerial delegation," said Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan in a tweet on Saturday.

"Had a productive meeting with Acting Foreign Minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi to kick off the visit," Khan further said in the tweet.

The Taliban insists that the Durand Line "has divided one nation on both sides," which the Islamic outfit "does not want."

Pakistan wishes to fence the border to control the movements of Pashtuns across its border, who are scattered between the Durand Line.

Earlier, the Taliban military has tried to stop the Pakistani military from erecting barbed-wire fences and outposts in the Nangahar Province on the Durand Line.

So far, there has not been any official engagement over the matter but Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that the issue will be solved diplomatically with the Taliban.

( With inputs from ANI )

