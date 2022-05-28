Pak PM announces new relief package for low-income segment

Islamabad, May 28 Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has announced a new relief package worth 28 billion PKR ($140 million) per month to mitigate the impact of the increase in the prices of petroleum products on the lower-income people of the country.

In a televised address to the nation, Sharif said the relief package will provide around 14 million deserving families with immediate assistance of 2,000 PKR each on monthly basis, reports Xinhua news agency.

The package will provide financial assistance to almost 85 million people which is nearly one-third of the total population of Pakistan, he said.

This relief is in addition to the support already being provided to the under-privileged faction through the framework of Benazir Income Support Program, according to Sharif.

The Prime Minister said that this relief package will be included in the next financial budget.

Sharif said that Utility Stores Corporation throughout the country has been ordered to provide 10 kilograms of flour bags at a subsidized rate of 400 PKR.

The premier also announced to initiate a consultative process to take all the political parties on board in order to ensure smooth implementation of the economic policies.

