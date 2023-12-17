Pak poll body bans registration, deletion, change of votes in electoral rolls

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 17 : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has prohibited the registration of new voters, as well as the deletion, revision, and correction of votes on electoral rolls, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to sources, the ECP has also prevented police and other personnel from taking leave, including returning officers.

Citing the sources, ARY News reported that the election commission's regional offices will remain open today (Sunday) for the distribution of voter lists and other materials.

The ECP has also prohibited provincial and federal government personnel from being transferred or posted.

The election commission announced the election timetable for the February 8 general elections on Friday, in accordance with the Supreme Court's order, ARY News reported.

Notably, it was during a press conference, that Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja promised to level the playing field for all political parties.

The announcement came hours after the Supreme Court (SC) ordered the ECP to announce the election schedule while suspending a Lahore High Court (LHC) order on the appointment of returning officers (ROs) and district returning officers (DROs) from bureaucracy, which had cast a cloud over the holding of general elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor