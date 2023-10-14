Pak: Protestors block GT Road in Peshawar after murder of college student

Peshawar [Pakistan], October 14 : Students of Edwardes College in Peshawar held a protest here demanding the swift arrest of culprits responsible for the tragic murder of one of their fellow students, Dawn reported.

The protesters, including the family of the deceased student, carried banners and placards on Thursday as they marched from the college, expressing their urgency in bringing the killers to justice, according to Dawn.

On Wednesday, mobile snatchers had shot dead Hassan Tariq, a 17-year-old student of Edwardes College, on Mufti Mehmood Flyover, a heavily guarded area of the provincial capital.

Police said that Tariq was going home in an auto-rickshaw after attending classes when two motorcyclists intercepted the three-wheeler and asked him to hand them over his mobile phone. They shot him dead when he resisted their attempt.

The incident took place in a red zone area, housing government offices like the provincial assembly, Peshawar High Court, Corps Commander House, and the Governor's House. This event raised concerns about the security in such sensitive areas.

The protesters voiced their frustration with the police, alleging that despite the case being registered at the East police station, the authorities did not include appropriate sections like 302, 324, and 392, registering it only under Section 395. They also expressed disappointment in the failure to obtain CCTV footage of the incident.

However, the police officials mentioned that they had obtained footage from closed-circuit cameras and were actively working with various investigation teams to promptly apprehend the culprits.

The demonstration led to a temporary blockage of GT Road, accompanied by chants against the government and the police. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

In response to the incident, the caretaker Chief Minister, Mohammad Azam Khan, took notice of the student's killing, suspending the relevant station house officer and instructing the police chief to submit a report on the case.

He expressed determination to ensure that those involved in the murder are arrested and brought to justice. The caretaker Chief Minister also emphasised the need for robust measures to prevent such incidents in the future and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, the caretaker Minister for Information, Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, visited the native village of the slain student in Manga Dargai, Charsadda district.

He assured Tariq's relatives that all available resources were being mobilized to bring the killers to justice and mentioned the active work of special teams on the case.

The minister also visited Edwardes College, where he met with Principal Shujaat Ali Khan and other faculty members. SPS Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi briefed them on the progress in the case, Dawn reported.

