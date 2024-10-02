Pak provincial assembly member raise alarm over deteriorating security in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar [Pakistan], October 2 : The worsening law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resonated in the provincial assembly of Pakistan on Tuesday, as members from both sides of the aisle expressed their concerns about the increasing insecurity among the people.

During a session led by Deputy Speaker Suriya Bibi, lawmakers emphasised that even cattle were not safe in the province, particularly in tribal districts. They expressed concern that numerous buffalos and cows were burned alive in the Mirali area of North Waziristan during a recent clash between security forces and militants.

The MPAs criticized the media for failing to report on this "serious incident," despite generating significant coverage for the mutilation of a camel's leg in Sindh province, as reported by Dawn.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Minister Mohammad Sajjad urged that those being killed did not know why they were targeted, and even the perpetrators were oblivious to the purpose of their actions, as noted by Dawn. He stated that the future of the people was at risk. The minister contended that all development efforts were meaningless if the public did not feel secure.

He further stated, "If we set up 1,000 universities and build 1,000 dams, but people's lives are threatened, then all such efforts become futile."

He also discussed the significant decline in law and order, emphasizing that even cattle were vulnerable, despite not aligning with any political party, military, or militants.

Opposition member ANP Mohammad Nisar Khan from Bajaur tribal district highlighted that the morale of the police in the province was decreasing due to targeted attacks, as reported by Dawn.

He noted that nighttime assaults on police checkposts had become common in Bajaur, leading to increased insecurity among the personnel. Mr. Khan emphasized that it was the primary responsibility of the provincial government to ensure the safety of the people.

He stated that the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister should inquire with "those in charge" about the precarious security situation, but they lacked the courage to do so.

Mr. Khan questioned why both the provincial and federal governments, which are meant to serve the people, remained silent about the increasing uncertainty. Another MPA, Naik Mohammad Khan, expressed his concerns about the harsh treatment of children, women, and the elderly in Waziristan by authorities, stating that their situation is unparalleled, as reported by Dawn.

He stated that security forces had forced tribal communities to leave their regions for military operations against militants, assuring them that they would return to a peaceful Waziristan, but that promise was not fulfilled.

The lawmaker contended that when the residents of tribal districts returned home, they discovered their houses, markets, and other properties in ruins, and peace remained out of reach. He noted that the residents were only compensated with Rs400,000 to rebuild their homes.

He said, "This amount is insufficient for even constructing a room."

The Deputy Speaker later postponed the session until October 7 due to insufficient quorum.

