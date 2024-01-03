Pak security forces kill 4 terrorists, including suicide bomber in North Waziristan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], January 3 : Pak security forces killed four terrorists, including a suicide bomber, in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

It reported that security forces and terrorists engaged in a gunfight during the operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's tribal district and four terrorists were neutralised.

Arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the deceased terrorists.

The military's media wing added that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and were planning to conduct a high-profile terrorist attack, which was averted due to a proactive response by security forces.

A sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

"Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," the statement read.

Pakistan, in 2023, saw a disturbing surge in suicide attacks by terrorists, reaching the highest level since 2014, according to Geo News.

Earlier last month, as many as 25 Pakistan soldiers were killed in two separate incidents on a single day, including a terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan, which killed 23 soldiers and a military operation in the Kolachi and Darazinda areas of the KP that in which two army personnel were killed, Dawn reported.

The data gathered by PICSS stated that security forces remained the primary targets of these terrorist attacks, with civilians constituting the second-largest victim category.

At least 48 per cent of deaths (157) and 58 per cent of injuries (340) were inflicted upon security personnel, the data stated.

The number of civilian casualties was closer to these statistics with 130 deaths and 242 injured. Comparing the data to the preceding year, 2022, the report reveals a distressing 93 per cent increase in the number of suicide attacks, a shocking 226 per cent rise in resultant deaths, and a troubling 101pc surge in the number of injured individuals, according to Dawn.

