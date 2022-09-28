Pak Senator slams job 'discrimination' against minorities

Islamabad, Sep 28 Pakistan Senator Danesh Kumar has slams the discrimination against minorities in the hiring for posts in foreign missions, lamenting that only 17 officers employed at over 122 Embassies were members of minorities.

Broaching the matter during a session of the upper house held under the chairmanship of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, the Senator said it was "humiliating" for him that out of those scant jobs, six khakrob posts have been given to religious minorities, The Express Tribune reported.

Federal Minister Sherry Rehman agreed that a proper representation of minorities was necessary and the job quota reserved for them was respected.

These posts are from Federal Public Service Commission (FBSC), she said.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said that he has prepared a joint law with the Establishment Division and quota seats have been approved as a special case while a special exam will be conducted in future for the purpose.

Subsequently, Sanjrani sent the issue of the minority quota to the relevant committee.

However, Senator Kumar went on to ask Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain to explain whether he had consulted priests of religious minorities while holding consultations for the curriculum reforms.

"Instead, the government has appointed a maulana saheb to head the ministry for religious affairs," he protested.

As Rana Tanveer lashed out at the minority senator asserting he would only answer the latter's question if the minority senator sat down, the opposition hit back at the education minister for "bullying" them into silence, The Express Tribune reported.

At this point, Sanjrani intervened to defuse the heated exchange.

