Pak: Sindh police release daughters of activist Hidayat Lohar after receiving reactions across province

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 18 : Sindhi activist Hidayat Lohar's daughters, Surath Lohar, Sasai Lohar and Fauzia Nunari, have been released by the Larkana Police after they were detained for protests against alleged missing persons across the Sindh province of Pakistan.

The leaders of the Voice for Missing Persons of Sindh were released on Sunday, while more than 25 arrested activists have been booked with them in sedition and terrorism cases at other police stations.

The Voice for Missing Persons Of Sindh (VMPS) in a post shared on X, stated, "After reactions across Sindh, the leaders of the Vice for Missing Persons of Sindh Surath Lohar, Sasai Lohar and Fauzia Nunari have been released by the Larkana police, while more than 25 arrested activists have been booked with them in sedition and terrorism cases at other police stations has been shifted."

Pakistan's way of suppressing the voices of dissent violently was once again demonstrated, after the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan brutally thrashed a demonstration organised by the family members of late social activist Hidayat Lohar on Sunday.

Both Surath Lohar and Sasai Lohar, the daughters of Hidayat, have been fighting to get justice for the targeted killing of their father.

According to a series of social media posts shared by the VMPS, the Pakistani law enforcement agencies 'Lathi-Charged' (baton charged) the protestors.

Taking the matter to social media platform 'X' the VMPS stated that "Breaking News ; After baton charge and shelling at the Larkana rally, several nationalist activists including Surath Lohar, Sasai Lohar, Sarant Lohar, Singhar Lohar and Amjad Chana, head of the Vice for Missing Persons of Sindh, were arrested".

Earlier on Sunday, Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch said that the arrest of Sasui Lohar, Sorath Lohar, "undeniable evidence of state fascism.".

"The arrest of Sasui Lohar, Sorath Lohar along with other protesters is undeniable evidence of state fascism. Sasui & Sorath was seeking justice for their father's extrajudicial killing, but instead of receiving it, they were arrested by the state. Human rights organizations should react strongly against the arrest of peaceful protesters," Mahrang Baloch posted on X.

Hidayat Lohar, a Sindh rights activist, was killed in broad daylight under questionable circumstances, and since then, the daughters of Hidayat and other activists have been protesting in various locations, intending to gather international intervention, investigation and registration of an official complaint against the culprits.

Lohar forcibly disappeared in 2017 and recovered two years later in May 2019.

The tragic killing of Hidayat Lohar underscores the grave risks faced by human rights workers in Pakistan.

