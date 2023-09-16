Pak: TLP leader makes death threat against Faraz Pervaiz, alleges him of blasphemy

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 16 : Faraz Pervaiz, a Pakistani national belonging to the Christian religious minority shared a post on social media saying that he is under threat as Muslim clerics are calling for his death for allegedly making blasphemous comments.

Earlier on September 8, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Mohamad Shahid shared a video message in which he announced a bounty of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 10 million on Faraz Pervazi for allegedly making blasphemous comments against the Prophet during the trial of Khalid Latif in Dutch court.

Faraz Pervaiz took to his social media 'X' and shared clerics' video message with the text saying, "'We Will Kill Him Soon' Watch Muslim Clerics call for the death of Me #FarazPervaiz Despite the violent attack and having to live under the daily threat of death, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has denied my many requests for HELP."

As stated in the video messsage, Faraz Pervaiz had termed the trial as a struggle for freedom of speech.

Mohamad further said that "coward Faraz Pervaiz is hiding in Bangkok and with God’s grace will soon be killed by the believers." After his killing, no Christian or Jew will ever think of committing blasphemy or making derogatory comments on Prophet or Islam, his statement added.

