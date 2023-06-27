Pakistan: 3 people killed, eight others injured in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 27 : Three people were killed and eight others were injured in rain-related incidents in different regions of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Two people were killed after the wall of their house collapsed in Manshera. Meanwhile, a woman was killed and six others were injured in Buner due to a roof collapse. Two people were injured after the roof collapsed in Mardan.

Two siblings were killed in Manshera after a wall of their stone-made house collapsed amid heavy rain in the Mundagucha Kalas Kori region on Monday, Dawn reported. The family of Abdul Razzaq was asleep when a wall of their room collapsed due to heavy rain.

Mohammad Zafran and his sister Lishba Bibi were buried under the rubble. Their family members and local residents found them in injured condition and took them to hospital where doctors pronounced them dead, Dawn reported.

There was heavy rainfall in the upper parts of the Hazara division. The rain, followed by thunder and windstorms, began at about 10 pm (local time) in Mansehra, Torghar and Kohistan districts and continued intermittently the entire night and early morning turning the weather pleasant.

A nine-year-old boy Abdul Razzaq drowned in a local stream in the Dilobri area of the district. Maulana Abdul Bahis' son was taking a bath in the stream when he suddenly slipped into the deep water and drowned. Locals brought his body out and gave it to his family, Dawn reported.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that a woman was killed and six others were injured due to a roof collapse in the Takhtaband area of Buner district. The injured included five children and an adult. They were taken to Daggar Hospital for treatment. A woman and her child were injured in a roof collapse incident in the Kalpani area of Mardan.

Met department predicted windstorms, thunderstorms and rain in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, North and South Waziristan districts.

It said that dust storms and heavy rainfall could cause damage to loose infrastructures like electric poles, solar panels and signboards in the province. Heavy rain might result in urban flooding in low-lying areas of Peshawar and Mardan and could trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kurram and Khyber districts, the report said.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said, "All relevant authorities are advised to remain Alert during the forecast period," according to Dawn. Met Department predicted hot, humid and cloudy weather in the majority of the districts of the province for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, at least 20 people died in rain-related incidents in Pakistan's Punjab over the last 24 hours, Pakistan-based Dawn reported citing Rescue 1122's statement released on Monday.

The statement released by provincial emergency service spokesperson Farooq Ahmed said that the deaths were caused due to electrocution, drowning and lightning. According to the statement, five people died in Narowal and two in Sheikhupura after they were struck by lightning, Dawn reported.

Seven people drowned in Punjab province and six deaths occurred due to electrocution. According to the statement, 10 people were injured in wall and roof collapse incidents in Lahore, three in Chiniot and one in Sheikhupura. Meanwhile, seven people were wounded after they were hit by lightning.

