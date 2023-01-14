Pakistan: 3 police officials killed in Peshawar in exchange of fire with terrorists

At least three police officials have been killed, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in exchange of fire with terrorists in Peshawar on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The assailants attacked the police station in Peshawar's Sarband area with long-range rifles and hand grenades in the early hours, ARY News reported.

The deceased were identified as DSP Badaber Sardar Hussain, Irshad and Jehanzeb, according to ARY News.

The attack on the Sarband police station was confirmed by senior superintendent of police operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi.

He stated that "terrorists attacked the police station from two sides with hand grenades and sniper rifles equipped with night vision goggles," as per the local media.

14 police officers were present at the police station at the time of the attack, according to SSP operations, and at least six to eight terrorists were part of the attack. The attackers, however, fled the scene later.

At least six police officers were killed in a similar attack on November 16 in the Lakki Marwat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Wanda Shahab Khel neighbourhood, ARY News reported.

With the rise of TTP in Pakistan, attacks on security personnel and explosions across the country have become a regular affair.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor