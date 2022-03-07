Pakistan: 7-day-old infant shot dead by her father in Mianwali district

A seven-day-old infant was gunned down in the Mianwali district of Pakistan's Punjab province by her father named Shahzeb because his first child was a daughter instead of a son.

The cruel father shot his baby five times, reported ARY News. The news has been circulating on social media. Users have shared pictures of the infant that can be seen dead.

Inspector general (IG) Punjab has taken heed of the incident and has summoned a report of the incident from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha. The IG has ordered to arrest the brutal accused immediately.

The IG also ordered strict legal action against the accused. In a separate incident, a woman killed her two children in Lahore for an unknown reason, last year.

The incident was reported near Lahore's Gulshan Hayyat Park, where a woman named Najma, strangulated her two sons to death.

The deceased children were identified as eight-year-old Talha and Bilal, 12 years old. After killing her children, the woman also injured herself with a sharp blade. The woman was rushed to a nearby medical facility by the neighbours, reported ARY News.

( With inputs from ANI )

