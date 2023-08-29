Pakistan: Accountability Court extends physical remand of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi till September 2

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 29 : The Lahore Accountability Court has extended the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi till September 2, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

According to the details, Elahi was presented before the accountability court judge Sajid Ali Awan after completion of physical remand. In the court, the former Punjab Chief Minister said that he is 77 years old and a heart patient. However, he is not allowed to meet his family members and do therapy, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Board prosecutor requested the court to grant a 14-day physical remand to carry out a probe of his alleged corruption in 200 development projects in Mandi Bahauddin and Gujrat, according to ARY News report. The court extended the physical remand of Pervaiz Elahi and ordered him to appear before the court on September 2.

Earlier on August 21, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s physical remand was extended by the Lahore Accountability Court (LAC) till August 29, ARY News reported. The remand was extended in a corruption case related to certain development projects.

Authorities from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) brought Elahi before Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahid Kiyani, who oversaw the corruption case involving Punjab's former CM, according to ARY News.

The attorney for Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Amjad Pervez, told the court that despite the Supreme Court's order for the High Court to decide on Pervez Elahi's bail today, the case had not yet been heard. As a result, he asked for the hearing to be postponed.

In the court, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that his legs were swollen and his back was in excruciating discomfort. He requested the court to give him permission to consult his own doctor for medical care.

In addition, Amjad Parvez, the defendant's attorney, asked for two meetings with Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's family, which were duly allowed. The court asked for a medical report at the subsequent session and extended Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's physical remand until 29 August after hearing the arguments of the attorneys.

