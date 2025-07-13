Pakistan accused of enforced disappearances after youth found dead in Balochistan's Panjgur

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 13 : A young man who was allegedly abducted from his home in Balochistan's Panjgur district has been found dead, deepening concerns over the growing wave of violence and enforced disappearances in the region, The Balochistan Post reported.

According to The Balochistan Post, the victim, identified as Parvez Muhammad Umar, was reportedly taken from his residence in Gramkan on the night of July 5, after five armed men arrived in a vehicle at approximately 10 pm and forcibly abducted him. His family was left without any information for days, despite desperate attempts to locate him.

On July 11, Parvez's bullet-riddled body was discovered in the Shaho Kahn area of Panjgur. The corpse bore signs of multiple gunshot wounds and visible torture, according to medical staff at the Teaching Hospital Panjgur, where his body was transferred for identification, The Balochistan Post reported.

The killing has sent shockwaves across Panjgur, a district already reeling from a sharp uptick in violence, including targeted killings, thefts, and abductions in recent months. Civil society groups have voiced alarm over the deteriorating law and order situation, accusing the state of failing to provide even basic security to its citizens.

In response to this alarming trend, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Panjgur has announced the convening of a National Peace Jirga aimed at addressing the region's growing instability, The Balochistan Post reported. The gathering is set to take place on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 10 AM at Madrassa Khudabadan in Panjgur.

According to the JUI's statement cited by The Balochistan Post, the jirga will bring together political leaders, tribal elders, activists, and members of the general public in a collective bid to demand peace and justice. The party emphasised that urgent and unified action is needed to stop the cycle of killings and abductions plaguing the area.

This incident adds to the mounting evidence of a systematic crisis in Balochistan, where disappearances and extrajudicial killings continue unchecked under the shadow of impunity.

