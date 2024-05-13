Pakistan: Adiala jail authorities 'impose' three-day ban on prisoners' meetings

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 13 : Authorities at Adiala Jail in Pakistan's Rawalpindi have announced a three-day prohibition on prisoners' meetings citing security concerns, ARY News reported citing sources.

This comes after jail authorities carried out a thorough search of the premises. As per sources, the ban will remain in effect until 12 am on May 15.

Sources also said the move follows an order from the Inspector General of Prisons to increase security protocols in and around the facility. The jail officials have also been instructed to conduct emergency drills to effectively manage potential crises, as per ARY News.

The move is aimed at avoiding any potential security breaches and maintain law and order in the jail.

Earlier, Punjab home department had on March 12 imposed a ban on visits to prisoners in Adiala Jail, citing security concerns.

As per the Punjab home department, the restriction was imposed for two weeks, along with prohibition on media coverage in front of the Jail's gate no-5.

Security officials have emphasized that media coverage is prohibited within the vicinity of Adiala Jail, with media teams instructed to maintain a distance of 2 kilometres from the prison.

Later, the jail administration lifted the ban on meeting with political and other prisoners.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor