Pakistan airlines attendant escapes from Toronto hotel

New Delhi, Jan 25 A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight attendant has escaped from a hotel in Toronto, Canada, Samaa TV reported.

Waqar Ahmed Jadoon was an attendant on flight PK-781 from Islamabad to Toronto, according to PIA officials. But he was not part of the crew when the plane was returning to Pakistan on Sunday.

A missing person complaint has been filed with the Toronto police and disciplinary action has been initiated against him, the report said.

Jadoon was in contact with other crew members till January 22, PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez said. The attendant was, however, not in his room before the take-off.

Hafeez added that all crew members submit their passports to the management upon arrival in a foreign country and Jadoon's passport is also with the airline.

To prevent such cases, Hafeez said, the crew members sign an indemnity bond and one of their relatives submits an undertaking that they will not escape, the report said.

However, this is not the first time a PIA flight attendant has gone missing in Canada. In the past five years, nine such cases have been reported.

"One reason why these incidents happen in Canada is that it is the only country which grants asylum post-arrival," said Hafeez.

He added that this also appears to be a case of asylum.

