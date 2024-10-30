Pakistan: Amnesty International slams Islamabad Police over arrest of lawyer Imaan Hazir, her husband

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 30 : Amnesty International South Asia has condemned the arrest of human rights lawyers Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband Hadi Ali and said it is "violation of their rights to due process" in a case regarding anti-terrorism law on Wednesday.

As reported by The Dawn, the couple was detained due to allegedly breaching security by removing road barriers during the visit of England's cricket team.

In a post on X, Amnesty said, "The arrest and continued detention of human rights lawyers Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali under anti-terrorism laws is a violation of their rights to due process and yet another example of the abuse of the Anti-Terrorism Act".

Amnesty further highlighted that the alleged offence does not come under charges of terrorism and the arrest is in violation of freedom.

"Charges of terrorism are not commensurate with any offences the lawyers are alleged to have committed. Such action by the authorities is excessive, disproportionate and in violation of Pakistan's obligations under international law," the post added.

Amnesty stated that the terrorism charges against the couple should be immediately dropped and given a right to a fair trial under international human rights law.

Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has put the couple on a three-day physical remand. The Islamabad police have stated that the remand is due to interference in state duties. On October 25, Islamabad's Aabpara police station registered an FIR against the couple, just an hour after the reported incident.

According to The Dawn, sub-inspector Tanvir Athar also filed additional charges including sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the PPC.

Recently, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan decried the arrest of the couple, calling the charges "vague". Prominent Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch also raised her voice against the arrest and stood in solidarity with Imaan Zainab Hazir.

