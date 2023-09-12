Pakistan: Anti-Terror Court acquits four men 'having links with separatist outfits' for lack of evidence

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 12 : Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court has acquitted four men who were accused of having links with banned separatist outfits pertaining to possession of explosive material for want of evidence, reported The News International.

The four accused were identified as Mir Ali Shah, Muhammad Iqbal, Nasrullah and Muhammad. They were arrested and booked by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on charges of possessing explosives in October last year.

Moreover, the CTD claimed that the accused were involved in supplying explosive material to an alliance of the Baloch separatist organisation, Baloch Raaji Ajoi Sangar (BRAS).

According to The News International, the ATC XIV judge, who conducted the trial in the judicial complex inside the central prison, pronounced his order earlier reserved after recording evidence and final arguments from both the defence and prosecution sides.

The judge further ruled that the prosecution failed to prove its cases against the accused persons and hence freed them of the charges.

He then ordered the jail authorities to release the accused if they were not required in any other case, reported The News International.

Earlier in October 2022, the CTD arrested four men during an Intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Moach Goth on Hub River Road, according to the prosecution.

It further claimed that explosives, detonators, and safety fuses were seized from their possession.

Moreover, four separate cases were registered against them under Section 4/5 of the Explosive Substances Act 1908 read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) by the CTD.

However, earlier the CTD claimed that the suspects arrived from Balochistan to deliver explosive material to the banned outfit terrorists. They further added that the seized explosives were supposed to be used in terror acts in the city, according to The News International.

