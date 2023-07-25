Pakistan anti-terrorism court acquits minister Rana Sanaullah of charges of threatening bureaucrats 

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 25 : Anti-terrorism court on Tuesday acquitted Pakistan Interior Minister in a case related to threats to the Punjab chief secretary, his family and other officers, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

The court announced the decision after the case's plantiff altered their statement. The case was filed against the senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader at the Industrial Police Station in Gujranwala on August 25, 2022. The case was registered against Sanaullah after Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Sheikh Shekaz Aslam lodged complaint against him citing threats made by Sanaullah

Speaking to reporters after the court hearing, Rana Sanaullah spoke about fearlessly appearing before judges without using any form of concealment like "buckets" over one's head, according to Geo News report.

He said, "All our leaders, including me, appeared in the courts," adding that he hadn't informed anyone before coming to the court. Sanaullah said that neither he nor any of PML-N members broke down doors of the court or stop judges from doing their work.

He further said, "We faced the law as a common man. We did not put buckets on our heads, nor did such dramas." Earlier in February, the ATC had issued an arrest warrant to apprehend Sanaullah and asked the police to present him on March 7, Geo News reported.

In March, Rana Sanaullah requested an exemption from appearing in the court due to official engagements. However, the court did not agree to his request. The court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him, according to Geo News report. The warrants were later suspended and he was told to submit surety bonds worth Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 100,000.

The case against Rana Sanaullah was lodged under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism), and Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 189 (threat of injury to public servant) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code. It said that Sanaullah made threatening remarks on a TV show.

The FIR said, "The purpose of Sanaullah's statements was to terrorise the judiciary, chief secretary, commissioner and people of the country. His aim was to stop the officials from working and prevent them from fulfilling their lawful responsibilities," Geo News reported. The complainant said that Sanaullah's remarks had sparked fear in the judiciary, bureaucracy, police, administration and the nation. He called for an investigation against PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah.

