Pakistan anti-terrorism court's verdict against journalists sparks concerns over press freedom: Report

Islamabad, Jan 4 An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has sentenced eight journalists and social media commentators to life imprisonment in absentia, convicting them of terrorism-linked offences related to online activity backing former Prime Minister Imran Khan, sparking concerns over press freedom and freedom of expression in the country, as per a media report.

The case is related to protests that began after Imran Khan's arrest on May 9, 2023, when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters targeted military installations, according to a report in Modern Diplomacy. In response to the protests, authorities launched a crackdown on PTI and dissenting voices, using anti-terrorism laws and military courts to prosecute hundreds accused of targeting state institutions.

The report in Modern Diplomacy said: "The verdict raises serious concerns over press freedom and freedom of expression in Pakistan. Critics say the use of anti-terrorism laws against journalists and commentators risks criminalising political speech and online dissent. The ruling underscores the expanding role of security courts in handling political cases and reflects the broader erosion of civil liberties following the May 2023 unrest."

The case is likely to further affect Pakistan's ties with press freedom advocates and could spark the international community's scrutiny over Pakistan's use of anti-terrorism laws against journalists.

In December last year, the Human Rights Council (HRC) of Pakistan expressed serious concern over the continued "arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance, and judicial harassment" of Pakistani journalist Sohrab Barkat, warning that the case raises troubling questions about respect for press freedom, due process, and constitutional safeguards in the country.

Barkat, an Islamabad-based correspondent for Pakistani news outlet Siasat, was reportedly detained at Islamabad International Airport on his way to a United Nations conference on November 26.

According to the HRC of Pakistan, Barkat was unlawfully transferred to Lahore after his detention, and subsequently implicated in multiple cases, despite official submissions made to the Islamabad High Court stating that no inquiry or case was pending against him and that he was free to travel.

"The contradiction between court submissions and subsequent actions reflects a disturbing disregard for the rule of law," it stated.

The rights body noted that actions attributed to Barkat are linked solely to his professional work as a journalist, which includes conducting interviews, editing and publishing news content, reporting on peaceful protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and covering political dissent and human rights concerns. It added that such activities fall squarely within the legitimate and protected domain of journalism.

The HRC raised alarm over reports that Barkat was detained "without due legal process, produced late before the courts, repeatedly remanded without clear or sustainable charges, and denied adequate access to his family and legal counsel".

"The emergence of successive cases at critical stages of the legal process appears aimed at obstructing bail and prolonging detention, further deepening concerns about misuse of legal mechanisms," it said.

The organisation demanded the release of Barkat, the withdrawal of all fabricated and politically motivated cases against him, and an independent and transparent investigation into his abduction and treatment in custody. It further called on the Pakistani authorities to end the systematic targeting and intimidation of journalists and to uphold Pakistan’s constitutional and international obligations.

