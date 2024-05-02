Pakistan Army pushes Baloch individuals to bonded labour: Activist

Balochistan [Pakistan], May 2 : Baloch rights activist Sammi Deen Baloch on Thursday expressed serious concern over the atrocities inflicted by the Pakistan Army on the locals of Mashkay, who are being forced into labour camps for the reconstruction of the alleged army post attacked recently.

مشکے تنک کے لوگ گزشتہ ایک مہینے سے ریاستی جبر اور فوجی مظالم کا سامنا کرکے ایک اذیت ناک زندگی گزارنے پر مجبور ہیں ۔ تمام مکاتب فکر کے لوگ اس جبر اور ناانصافیوں کے خلاف آواز کھڑے ہوکر ان بے سہارا خواتین کی آواز بنیں۔ pic.twitter.com/Hn9WO9hPq4 — Sammi Deen Baloch (@SammiBaluch) May 2, 2024

"The people of Mashkay Tank are facing the worst atrocities in the ongoing struggle of Balochistan," Sammi Deen Baloch said.

She also informed that about a month ago, an army camp was attacked by separatists in Balochistan's Mashkay. (Mashkay is a tehsil of Awaran District in the Balochistan province of Pakistan)

She said, "After this attack, the locals are forced to work for free in inhumane conditions. They are forced to leave their occupations and jobs. Moreover, all the physically fit men of the area are taken to labour camps and are forced to do labour work for free. They are forced to work as cleaners, sweepers and physical labourers for free."

The Baloch rights activist highlighted that in some cases the people are used as a human shield to protect the army personnel in case of potential attacks adding that she said, "They are captured in a live prison, they are not allowed to take care of their families or go back to their farms. For over a month now these men have been working for the army for free, whereas their fields remain barren. Their families are forced to starve and their pockets remain empty."

She claims that within a month, three people have fallen victim to enforced disappearances.

On April 2, two Baloch individuals Shehzad Azam and Wali Jan were abducted, in another attempt on April 26 one more individual Asil Mauhaumad Hassan was abducted after being summoned to the local police station. And later on, they straight away denied any such accusations.

Women in these areas are now protesting for more than three years, raising the same issue. They have been threatened for their lives by the death squads of Balochistan.

Sammi Deen Baloch further demanded the international community should ensure that their voice is raised and their demands are being heard.

Previously in another statement, Sammi Deen Baloch had mentioned that "enforced disappearances in Balochistan is a major atrocity on the people.

Several Baloch families have now been destroyed because of this. Thousands of Baloch individuals have fallen prey to these enforced disappearances.

These affected families spend all their time and happy moments either on the streets or in front of Press Clubs, demanding the safe return of their loved ones.

"Just like every year, this year also rallies across Balochistan will be organised, demanding the return of forcibly disappeared Baloch individuals. These rallies will be initiated from the city of Karachi. I invite people from all walks of life to participate in these rallies and show their support for the families of the disappeared individuals," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor